RLPC-Private equity houses eye Finnish mobile firm DNA - sources

LONDON, June 10 The sale of Finnish mobile phone
company DNA has attracted a lot of interest, with a
handful of private equity firms making it through to the second
round of an auction process, banking sources said on Monday.
Swiss bank UBS is advising on the sale of DNA,
which could fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion).
DNA has attracted plenty of attention from private equity
houses hungry to do deals following a dearth of mergers and
acquisitions so far this year, caused by a weak economic climate
and the gap between buyers' and sellers' price expectations.
Apax, Bain Capital, BC Partners, EQT
and Providence have made it through to the next stage of
the sale process and are due to submit second round bids on July
5, bankers said, adding Cinven and Nordic Capital had been close
to the deal but were no longer involved.
All the buyout houses and DNA either declined to comment or
were not immediately available to comment.
UBS has put together a staple financing debt package of just
under 1 billion euros available to any possible buyer of DNA,
equivalent to around 5 times DNA's 2012 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 191
million euros.
The staple financing, which gives would-be buyers confidence
that financing is available to fund a deal, could include a
mixture of leveraged loans and high yield bonds. Other banks are
putting together rival debt packages to offer would-be buyers.
DNA is controlled by companies that were previously local
phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder is Finda
Group, which owns close to 33 percent. A listing for up to half
of DNA shares on the Helsinki stock exchange, allowing owners to
sell part of their holdings, is also an option.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)