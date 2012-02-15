DNO says sees higher production as it drills in Kurdistan

OSLO Feb 15 Norwegian oil company DNO
sees production output rising this year as it drills
new wells and boosts capacity at its prize Tawke field in Iraqi
Kurdistan, the company said as deal-making rumours swirl around
the Kurdish oil sector.
"DNO has an extensive drilling plan for 2012, with a total
of 18 wells expected to be drilled during the year," the company
said. "Two wells are currently in progress in Kurdistan with
results expected during the first quarter."
DNO made the remarks as it posted fourth-quarter 2011
results largely in line with preliminary figures given last
week. Net profit came in at 203 million Norwegian crowns ($35.4
million) as against a 31-million-crown net loss a year ago.
Operating profit, which it had not pre-reported, was 210.8
million crowns, more than double last year's figure, though
analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast 273 million.
Several analysts jacked up DNO share price targets in the
past week, calling DNO was a buyout target as major companies
like Exxon Mobil and Total challenge Baghdad's
ban on doing business in semi-autonomous Kurdistan.