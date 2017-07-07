FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 上午9点40分 / 1 天前

Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian bad loan manager doBank exceeded the amount on offer, two sources said on Friday, a sign of investor appetite for financial stocks.

One of the sources told Reuters the offer had been covered "more than twice".

A separate source said books for doBank had been covered for "about one and a half times".

The group said earlier on Friday it expected to close the IPO ahead of time on July 12 rather than July 17.

Trading on the Milan stock exchange is expected to start on July 14.

Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti

