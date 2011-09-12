UPDATE 1-DoCoMo, others to make smartphone chips with Samsung-Nikkei

Sept 13 NTT DoCoMo Inc and other
Japanese firms will partner South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
to develop key chips for next-generation smartphones
to reduce the reliance on Qualcomm Inc , the Nikkei
business daily reported.
The companies -- including Fujitsu Ltd , NEC Corp
and Panasonic Corp unit Panasonic Mobile
Communications Co -- are in talks to form a joint venture next
year to develop chips that control wireless communications and
signals, the paper said.
Qualcomm has about 80 percent of the market for such
semiconductors, known as baseband chips, the Nikkei said.
DoCoMo is to take a majority stake in the joint venture, to
be capitalized at about 30 billion yen ($389.6 million) and
headquartered in Japan, said the paper.
The venture expects to use the chips in the partners' own
smartphones and to sell to other handset manufacturers, Nikkei
said.
Samsung expects the joint venture to help it in the
development of next-generation telecommunication while DoCoMo
hopes to lower chip procurement costs by taking part in
development, the daily reported.
($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)