公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 09:54 BJT

NTT Docomo denies has reached agreement with Apple

TOKYO Dec 1 An NTT Docomo Inc spokesperson denied on Thursday that the company had reached a basic agreement with Apple Inc on selling its popular iPhone in Japan.

Jiji news agency quoted NTT Docomo denying it was in talks on specifics.

The Nikkei Business magazine online edition said the two firms had reached an agreement, and that Japan's biggest mobile carrier will first sell the iPad with high-speed packet access next summer, followed by the iPhone in autumn next year.

The move would make DoCoMo the third mobile carrier in Japan to carry the devices after Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp .

