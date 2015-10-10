DocuSign CEO resigns as company heads toward IPO -source

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 The chief executive officer
of DocuSign has resigned, according to an internal memo,
signaling a leadership change for a well-funded tech company
that is on the brink of an initial public offering.
Keith Krach, chairman and CEO of DocuSign, a San Francisco
company that makes software to add legally compliant electronic
signatures to documents, told employees in a memo the company
would begin a search for his successor.
Krach cited DocuSign's "incredible momentum" and valuation
growth of more than 60 times during his tenure, according to the
memo, which was sent to employees in the last day or two, as
reasons for his departure.
"With the company on such solid footing, now is the
perfect time to move forward with our succession plans,"
Krach wrote.
Tech media site Re/code reported Krach's resignation on
Friday afternoon and posted the memo online. A person who works
with Krach told Reuters the memo was authentic.
Krach became CEO four years ago and has been chairman for
seven. Sources familiar with the company say Krach will continue
to have a significant presence there. He will stay on as
chairman for at least three more years.
He is also one of DocuSign's largest individual
shareholders.
Krach will remain CEO until a replacement is named. A search
has begun, and the board is looking at both internal and
external candidates.
The next logical step for the company is an IPO, according
to the source who asked not to be named because the plans are
confidential.
DocuSign, valued at $3 billion, aims to replace one of the
final paper-and-pen aspects of business transactions: the
signature. It is available in more than 40 languages and about
188 countries.
DocuSign recently closed a Series F funding round that
exceeded $300 million and now has well over $500 million in
financing.
(Editing by Ken Wills)