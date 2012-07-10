US judge: Dodd-Frank beefs up protection for whistleblowers

* Whistleblowers at units get retroactive protection--judge
* Dodd-Frank widened Sarbanes-Oxley protection
By Jonathan Stempel
July 9 A U.S. judge bolstered protection for
corporate whistleblowers on Monday by ruling the Dodd-Frank law
gave retroactive protection to employees of subsidiaries, not
just people who work directly for the parent companies.
The decision concerned the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002,
adopted in the wake of Enron Corp's collapse the prior year,
which helped protect employees of publicly-traded companies
against retaliation for whistleblowing.
Dodd-Frank amended that law in July 2010, as part of a
series of financial reforms, to show that employees of
subsidiaries should also be protected from any reprisals by
their companies.
Addressing what he called a "novel question," U.S. District
Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan said that amendment should
apply retroactively to cases that predated Dodd-Frank, being "a
clarification of Congress's intent" concerning whistleblowers.
The decision is a victory for Phillip Leshinsky, who had
worked for the non-public Caseta unit of Spanish technology
company Telvent GIT, and sued over his alleged wrongful
termination in July 2008.
Telvent employed about 6,100 people in roughly 30 units at
the time, but the parent entity employed only about one dozen,
according to Oetken. The French industrial company Schneider
Electric SA bought Telvent last year.
Leshinsky claimed he was fired in retaliation for objecting
to the use of fraudulent information in connection with Caseta's
bid for a Metropolitan Transportation Authority contract in the
New York City area.
A Telvent spokeswoman, a lawyer for Telvent and a lawyer for
Leshinsky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Telvent has denied that Leshinsky was fired because of
whistleblowing activity, and denied the existence of the alleged
scheme to defraud the MTA, court papers show.
Without deciding the merits of the case, Oetken said
Congress considered it important to protect whistleblowers in
order to thwart financial fraud within "large, complexly
structured" companies.
"In light of the fact that corporate malfeasance can -- and
often does -- occur within subsidiaries of a public company, and
that such malfeasance was precisely what precipitated the
passage of Sarbanes-Oxley, it is certainly reasonable to infer
that, in enacting whistleblower protections, Congress intended
to protect the employees of a corporation's subsidiaries in
addition to employees of the parent itself," Oetken wrote.
The judge also quoted from a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing in an unrelated 2011 case.
In it, the regulator said "it seems quite unlikely" that
Congress would distinguish between employees of parents and
subsidiaries, "even though the consequences of his reporting
misconduct would be exactly the same in both situations."
The case is Leshinsky v. Telvent GIT SA et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-04511.