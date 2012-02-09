Second round Dodgers bids due about Feb 23-sources

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 9 The second round of
bids for the highly sought after Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
team is due around Feb. 23, according to several people familiar
with the process.
The Dodgers are expected to fetch more than $1.5 billion, a
record for a baseball team, and have attracted an impressive
lineup of sporting and financial moguls, ranging from Magic
Johnson to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen. Terms of a
settlement between Major League Baseball and team owner Frank
McCourt stated that McCourt must sell the team by April 30.
The coming round is likely to reduce the numbers
of bids from the current 11, and could set off a consolidation
as buyers team up for what is expected to be steep bidding,
according to people familiar with the process.
The team declined comment.
On Jan. 27 the Dodgers said a preliminary round of bidding
had been completed and bidders had been notified of the results.
Between 15 to 20 parties submitted non-binding preliminary
bids, and some well-known bidders like former sports agent
Dennis Gilbert and former Dodgers stars Steve Garvey and Orel
Hershiser were cut from the process on Jan. 27.
MLB can approve up to a maximum of 10 bidders who will
be allowed to move forward in the process, sources said.
Blackstone Group and McCourt will make the final
determination in the sale. The list seems to change on a daily
basis, with several bidders adding backers with deep pockets to
their efforts.