Caruso, Torre pull out of Dodgers bidding-source

LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Los Angeles developer
Rick Caruso and former Dodgers manager Joe Torre have withdrawn
their joint bid to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers, a person
familiar to the bidding process said on Thursday.
That source and another source close to the situation said
Caruso and Torre backed out due to team owner Frank McCourt's
refusal to include the Dodger Stadium parking lots in the sale.
Thursday was the deadline for the second round of bidding for
the team which is expected to be sold by late April.