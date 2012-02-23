Caruso, Torre pull out of Dodgers bidding-source

LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso and former Dodgers manager Joe Torre have withdrawn their joint bid to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar to the bidding process said on Thursday.

That source and another source close to the situation said Caruso and Torre backed out due to team owner Frank McCourt's refusal to include the Dodger Stadium parking lots in the sale. Thursday was the deadline for the second round of bidding for the team which is expected to be sold by late April.