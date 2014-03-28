As Dodgers season starts, battle over pay TV fees shuts out fans

| March 28
March 28 As the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
team takes the field for its regular season, many local fans who
hoped to tune in on television are getting shut out of the
action.
Dodger games are carried on the new Dodger-owned SportsNet
LA channel. But with Time Warner Cable and two smaller
cable systems the channel's only carriers, most of the 5 million
pay-TV subscribers in the Los Angeles area are left in the dark.
That's because the other larger pay-television distributors
in the area, including satellite TV operators DirecTV
and Dish and cable operators Charter and Verizon, have
balked at signing on, claiming the fees are too high.
Time Warner Cable, which also operates SportsNet LA for the
Dodgers, last year paid $8.3 billion over 25 years for the
rights to Dodger games.
Pay TV operators have been vocal opponents of the rising
cost of carrying sports, which they say gets passed on to
consumers.
They've resisted paying SportsNet LA's monthly fee of more
than $4 a subscriber, saying it is the highest for a regional
sports channel. Cable industry insiders say the fee escalates to
$5 per subscriber in later years.
In comparison, cable systems pay a monthly fee of $3.43 per
subscriber for the YES Network, which carries New York Yankee
games, according to cable consultant SNL Kagan.
"There's no question we would prefer to continue to carry
Dodgers games," DirecTV said In a March 23 web post. "But we
believe the price is not fair and reasonable to the millions of
families living in metro Los Angeles, let alone Central
California, Nevada and Hawaii."
DirectTV wants its customers to be able to choose to sign up
for the channel, a so-called a la carte model that the Dodgers
have rejected. Under that model, DirecTV would pay only for its
subscribers who choose the Dodgers channel.
"That's rhetoric, and it's disingenuous," said Stan Kasten,
the Dodgers' chief executive officer. "This is about the game of
negotiating. No other regional sports network has a la carte."
The channel's rates, he insisted, "aren't any higher than in
any other major market."
Dish Network, Cox and Verizon said in statements they would
sign agreements if the price warranted.
Kasten says he's holding out hope deals will get done in the
next few days, but during a press conference on Thursday he
encouraged Dodgers fans to demand the channel from their pay-TV
providers.
"If for some reason that's not happening quick enough, my
suggestion for you is to go to a service that is providing it,"
he added.
Fans aren't happy. One fan tweeted a sarcastic thanks to
Time Warner Cable for "turning a large market team into a small
market team."
History says some Los Angeles viewers may not get Dodger
games. In 2012, Time Warner Cable similarly struggled to get
other operators to carry its LA Lakers basketball channel.
Ultimately, the cable operator signed deals with DirecTV,
Verizon and several cable companies.
Dish Network refused, and top programming executive Dave
Shull has said it is unlikely Dish will carry the Dodgers
network either.
