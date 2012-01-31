UPDATE 3-South Korean retailer eyes LA Dodgers dream

* E-Land confirms report it's bidding for Dodgers
* Part of group backing former Dodgers owner O'Malley -
media
* E-Land eyeing 10-15 pct stake in consortium - report
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 31 Park Sung-su is a devoted
follower of baseball and collects Major League souvenirs.
Now, the 58-year-old founder and top shareholder of
privately-owned South Korean retailer E-Land Group may be closer
to getting his hands on the real thing, confirming on Tuesday he
is part of a consortium shortlisted to buy the Los Angeles
Dodgers out of bankruptcy.
The Dodgers were put up for sale after owner and Los Angeles
businessman Frank McCourt was forced to place the team in
bankruptcy protection last June, and could fetch a price of more
than $1.5 billion, a record for a Major League outfit. McCourt
bought the team from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in 2004
for $430 million, primarily financed with debt.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig said earlier
this month he wanted the Dodgers sale - which is being conducted
by Blackstone Group - to be wrapped up by April 30.
E-Land said it was taking a stake in a bidding consortium
For the Dodgers, with local media saying its around 15 percent
share was worth 150-200 billion won ($133-$177 million).
But the company declined to comment on local media reports
it joined forces with former Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley to bid
for one of baseball's most storied franchises.
Other shortlisted bidders are said to include billionaire
hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, ex-Yankees and Dodgers manager
Joe Torre and basketball great Magic Johnson.
BRIDGEHEAD TO U.S. MARKET
Baseball is one of the most popular sports in South Korea,
and Los Angeles is home to a large Korean population, with the
Wilshire neighbourhood dubbed 'Koreatown'.
In 1994, with O'Malley in charge, the Dodgers signed pitcher
Park Chan-ho, making him the first South Korean to reach the
Major League. A year later, the Dodgers signed Hideo Nomo, only
the second Japanese player to reach the Majors. Nomo's success
is credited with having paved the way for more Japanese players
to join the league.
As the Brooklyn Dodgers - the club was previously based in
New York - it earlier made history by signing the first black
player to the Major Leagues, Jackie Robinson.
While E-Land's motivation for a stake in the Dodgers remains
unclear, such a move would give it greater reach into the Los
Angeles market.
Park, who studied architecture at the prestigious Seoul
National University, opened his first E-Land clothing store in
Seoul in 1980 and the company has grown quickly, mainly through
debt-fuelled acquisitions.
A company spokesman said management principles are centred
on Christian beliefs and E-Land donates a tenth of its profits
to charitable causes. Operating profit in 2010 was 462 billion
won ($411.3 million) on sales of 4.6 trillion won.
The company has added outlets, leisure holdings and upmarket
brands such as Mandarina Duck. It has set out to capture part of
the U.S. teen apparel market with its Who.A.U stores. It is also
licensed to sell the New Balance brand of sports shoes in South
Korea.
In 2008, it was forced to sell the Carrefour
stores in South Korea that it bought for $1.85 billion two years
earlier, and recent failed takeover attempts include a local
savings bank and a construction company.
One private equity investor familiar with E-Land, but who
did not want to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the
media, said the bid for the Dodgers as part of a consortium
makes sense as this would provide a bridgehead for its brand in
the United States.
There is a precedent for Asian ownership in Major League
Baseball, with former Nintendo president Hiroshi
Yamauchi becoming majority owner of the Seattle Mariners in
1992.