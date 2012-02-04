UPDATE 1-Dodgers seek to have injured fan's claims dropped

LOS ANGELES Feb 3 The Los Angeles Dodgers
said it has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to
disallow all claims against the baseball team by the family of
Bryan Stow, who was nearly beaten to death outside Dodger
Stadium after attending the season's opening game last spring.
Stow was hurt during an altercation in the stadium's parking
lots on March 31, 2011.
His lawyer, Tom Girardi, called the motion by the team to
have Stow's claims dropped "despicable." News reports have put
the estimated value of damages in the case to be as much as $50
million.
The motion came as the Dodgers is seeking to change
ownership.
A preliminary round of bidding concluded last week for the
bankrupt Dodgers, with an estimated eight suitors still circling
the storied team, including some of the biggest names in
business and sports such as billionaire hedge fund manager Steve
Cohen, ex-Yankees and Dodgers manager Joe Torre and basketball
great Magic Johnson.
The team said it filed the motion to disallow all claims
asserted by Bryan, Tyler and Tabitha Stow, noting that they
cannot show that security staffing caused his injuries and that
the team had no knowledge of any inappropriate conduct by Stow's
assailants prior to attack.