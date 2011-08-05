Dodgers, baseball agree on $150 mln in financing

* Parties submit proposed deal to bankruptcy judge
* Resolves dispute over MLB's degree of control over team
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 5 The Los Angeles Dodgers have
reached an agreement to accept as much as $150 million in loans
from Major League Baseball to keep the team afloat as it works
its way through bankruptcy.
The deal, announced in court papers Friday, resolves the
team's concern that an MLB loan would contain language allowing
the league to take control of team. The agreement is
"satisfactory," both "in its economics and its terms," a team
spokeswoman said.
The parties submitted their proposed agreement to
Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
The proposal was the result of negotiations ordered by
Gross after the Dodgers initially tried to accept a loan from a
unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) instead of the league.
Gross said it was "unclear" how the Dodgers expected to
operate "within the framework of baseball" if they were
unwilling to cooperate with MLB, adding that the league's deal
would save the team $14 million.
Attorneys for the Dodgers said their hesitation was rooted
in covenants included in the deal that could allow MLB
Commissioner Bud Selig to seize the team. The Dodgers agreed to
negotiate with the league after the league promised to remove the
contentious language.
A lawyer for MLB did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The money will likely be used to keep the team operating
and give it time to try to sell cable TV rights, which should put
it on a sound financial footing.
It initially tried to complete a $3 billion sale for TV
rights, but MLB Commissioner Bud Selig rejected the deal in
June. The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy days later.
The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Additional reporting by Tom Hals;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)