REFILE-Time Warner Cable, Fox could face off in Dodger sale

By Sue Zeidler
March 19 As bidding for the Los Angeles Dodgers
enters its final innings, News Corp's Fox sports unit
and Time Warner Cable are headed toward what could be a
multi-billion dollar showdown over the rights to telecast the
franchise's games.
Time Warner, which announced an agreement last year
to launch a pair of cable channels with the Los Angeles Lakers
pro basketball team, has been talking with bidders still
involved in the Dodgers sale, according to two sources with
knowledge of the process.
Fox, which previously owned the Dodgers, has said it has no
desire to own the team outright. Time Warner Cable spokesman
Justin Venech declined comment.
Blackstone, the firm advising outgoing owner Frank McCourt
on the sale, has been encouraging media companies to participate
to boost the price, which has ranged from $1.2 billion to $1.6
billion, said two other sources familiar with the bidding.
Fox Sports televises Dodgers games through the 2013 season
and sued last year to block the Dodgers from negotiating a new
TV contract with Time Warner or another company to boost the
value. The future television rights have been estimated to be
worth as much as $3 billion and are considered the team's most
valuable asset.
Fox or Time Warner Cable may want to take a financial stake
in the bid of one of the five remaining contenders, who were
vetted by major league owners at a meeting last week in Phoenix,
Arizona, as a way to secure those future rights, two sources
said.
Those bidders include hedge-fund billionaire Steven Cohen,
St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke, a group led by Magic Johnson
and veteran baseball executive Stan Kasten, a group led by
Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley and Tony Ressler,
The bidders also include Stanley Gold and the family of the
late Roy Disney, according to three sources familiar with the
bids. Gold was rejected by MLB last week, but was reinstated as
a bidder on Monday after appealing to a court-appointed
mediator.
Fox's current contract restricts the Dodgers from
negotiating a new TV agreement until November and gives it an
exclusive negotiating period. In a settlement of Fox's lawsuit
in January, Fox retained the right to challenge the sale of any
equity in the team to rival Time Warner Cable. Several sports
industry experts believe that will curb Time Warner's
enthusiasm.
"It would be an enormous risk for a broadcaster company to
make an equity investment in one of the bids for the Dodgers
with the expectation they will receive the broadcast rights,"
said Marc Ganis, president of sports consulting firm SportsCorp.
Media reports have also said CBS Corp and Madison
Square Garden Co, which operates its own cable channel,
also have discussed taking a financial stake in a potential
bidder.
CBS and Madison Square Garden declined to comment.
The big prize for a media company is the ability to create a
Dodger sports channel in the country's second largest market,
with 5.5 million homes, or 5 percent of U.S. homes, according to
Nielsen Media estimates.
The New York Yankees, in the nation's largest market,
created the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network in 2002 and
currently broadcasts Yankee and pro basketball's New Jersey Nets
games.
In February 2011, Time Warner Cable announced a 20-year deal
with the Los Angeles Lakers to create two new regional sports
channels, one in English and the other in Spanish, in a deal
estimated at up to $3 billion. Fox Sports West has cable TV
rights through this season.
Dodger team owner Frank McCourt has set a April 1 deadline
for selecting a final bidder and is required to submit a final
bid to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Under an agreement between
McCourt and Fox, the media company retains the right to take a
small stake in the winning bid, sources have said.
"I expect to see some movement from media entities in terms
of bidding in the next few weeks," said one source familiar with
the bidding.
Officials for the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and
Blackstone declined comment. The Dodgers landed on the auction
block after current owner Frank McCourt was forced to place the
team under bankruptcy protection last year.
"The franchise is too valuable, too high profile. There will
be a number of plot twists and turns, fitting of an sports team
in Los Angeles," said Jack Williams, a bankruptcy expert and
professor at Georgia State University College of Law.
The Dodgers first attracted interest from about 15 parties,
including many media and sports heavyweights, which were
whittled down to seven by Blackstone in February.