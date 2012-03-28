UPDATE 4-Magic Johnson group to buy Dodgers for record $2 billion

* Deal would allow team to emerge from bankruptcy court
* Sale would mark highest price for major league U.S. sports
team
* McCourt to form venture to buy stadium and land for $150
million
By Ronald Grover and Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, March 27 A group spear-headed by
former basketball great Earvin "Magic" Johnson agreed to buy the
Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team for a record $2 billion, team
owner Frank McCourt announced on Tue sday, capping a two-year
drama that started with McCourt's divorce and wound its way
through bankruptcy court.
The buyers under the deal, unveiled hours before the storied
franchise was scheduled to hold an auction with three bidders,
were led by the investment banking firm Guggenheim Partners.
Mark R. Walter, chief executive officer of Guggenheim Capital,
will be controlling partner of the ownership group.
As part of the deal, which if approved would lift the club
out of bankruptcy, McCourt and certain affiliates of the buyers
also plan to form a joint venture to acquire Dodger Stadium and
the surrounding Chavez Ravine property for $150 million, the
team said in a statement.
McCourt had separated the team from its real estate earlier
in the process in a move opposed by some of the bidders,
according to two people with knowledge of the bids.
Earlier on Tuesday, Major League Baseball owners had
approved three bidders for an auction of the team that was
expected to start Wednesday morning in New York, those sources
also said.
The rival bidders approved by the league owners were a
partnership that included hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen
and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and a second group
headed by St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke from the National
Football League (NFL).
In addition to Johnson and Walter, the purchasing group
includes one-time Hollywood studio executive Peter Guber, former
Washington Nationals baseball team president Stan Kasten and
Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly, the Dodgers said.
Johnson, 52, who ended his 12-year career with the Los
Angeles Lakers in 1991 after he was diagnosed with HIV, was a
minority owner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) team
for several years after his retirement and built a business that
owns movie theaters, health clubs and other properties.
Johnson was among the earliest bidders for the Dodgers after
McCourt put the team up for sale in November in an agreement
with Major League Baseball. The league had asked the bankruptcy
court to order the sale, accusing McCourt of violating its rules
by taking team funds for personal use.
The Dodgers had landed in bankruptcy court in June 2011, more
than a year after McCourt and his wife, Jamie, separated. The
two argued in court over ownership of the team, and reached a
divorce settlement in which Jamie McCourt was promised a $130
million payment to end her ownership claim.
"I am thrilled to be part of the historic Dodger franchise
and intend to build on the fantastic foundation laid by Frank
McCourt as we drive the Dodgers back to the front page of the
sports section of our wonderful community of Los Angeles,"
Johnson said in a statement.
The $2 billion price tag would mark the largest sum ever
spent for a major league U.S. sport franchise, surpassing the
previous record, $1.1 billion, paid by real estate developer
Steven Ross in 2009 to acquire the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The
highest price previously paid for a Major League Baseball club
was $845 million, which the Ricketts family spent in 2009 to buy
the Chicago Cubs.
The Dodgers deal could still be challenged, said sports
consultant Marc Ganis, president of Chicago-based Sportscorp
Ltd.
"This was a pre-emptive bid to keep out bidders who may be
better capitalized," Ganis told Reuters. "That means the auction
may have been breached, and I wouldn't be surprised to see one
or more bidders object."
Before the deal was announced, the prospective sale price
had ranged from $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion, according to
sources with knowledge of the bids. Future television rights for
the club have been estimated to be worth as much as $3 billion
and are considered the team's most valuable asset.
McCourt had been expected to choose from among three
prospective buyers at auction, with the winning bid seen as
likely to end up around $1.5 billion, the two sources with
knowledge of the bidding said on Monday.
"This agreement with Guggenheim reflects both the strength
and future potential of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and assures
that the Dodgers will have new ownership with deep local roots,
which bodes well for the Dodgers, its fans and the Los Angeles
community," McCourt said.
News Corp's Fox sports unit and Time Warner Cable
also were headed toward what could be a
multibillion-dollar showdown next year over the rights to
telecast the franchise's games.