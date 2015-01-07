BRIEF-Dof Subsea awarded several contracts in the North America region

Jan 7 Dof ASA :

* Dof Subsea has been awarded several contracts in the North America region

* Contract awards will give a utilization of chartered-in vessels Ross Candies by 4 + 5 months and Chloe Candies by about 3 months

* Contracts will start in January 2015, and scope of work includes subsea installation, inspection, maintenanceand repair (IMR) and survey work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)