U.S. DOJ expands money-laundering probe to Citi's Mexico unit - Bloomberg

July 24 The U.S. Department of Justice has
expanded its money-laundering probe to Citigroup Inc's
Mexican unit, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Citigroup's Banamex USA unit was already under investigation
by U.S. regulators for possible breaches of anti-money
laundering laws.
The bank on Wednesday said it would shut its Banamex USA
operations and pay $140 million to resolve allegations that the
unit violated federal laws requiring banks to maintain adequate
anti-money laundering programs. (reut.rs/1DCbMSP)
The latest investigation looks at whether Citigroup let
customers move illegal cash through Banco Nacional de Mexico,
Bloomberg said, citing documents it had reviewed. (bloom.bg/1Oqgfh4)
The Mexican unit was subpoenaed by the DOJ in January for
information about its anti-money-laundering controls, seeking
documents about its due diligence on operations involving
hundreds of clients, the report said.
Mexico City-based Banco Nacional de Mexico embarrassed
Citigroup last year when it lost more than $500 million on
fraudulent loans to a supplier to state-run oil giant Pemex
.
