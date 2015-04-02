DoJ pressing for guilty plea from Citibank unit in currency probe - Bloomberg

April 2 The U.S. Department of Justice is pressing for Citigroup Inc's main banking subsidiary to plead guilty to criminal charges that it manipulated the prices of foreign currencies, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Government authorities have accused forex dealers of sharing confidential information about client orders and coordinating trades to boost their own profits. The foreign exchange benchmark they allegedly manipulated is used by asset managers and corporate treasurers to value their holdings.

Citigroup has countered with an offer that the plea come from a subsidiary that is smaller than the Citibank NA unit, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Itoupz)

The Justice Department is weighing all options and hasn't decided on a particular entity, Bloomberg said. An agreement could come as soon as May and the related fine probably won't exceed $1 billion, it added.

A Citigroup representative declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

In November, regulators fined six major banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market, following a year-long global investigation. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)