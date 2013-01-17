Mortgage cases to test US use of once-obscure fraud statute

Jan 17 Banks are testing U.S. authorities' use
of a once-obscure statute to bring more cases tied to the
financial crisis, arguing the government is twisting the law
beyond what it can do.
In a motion to dismiss a federal case alleging mortgage
misconduct, Wells Fargo said late Wednesday the
government was essentially trying to argue that the bank
defrauded itself under one of the laws at issue, FIRREA.
Bank of America is also fighting a recent lawsuit
from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan alleging some $1
billion in losses to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, partly by arguing those institutions also don't
qualify as affected firms under FIRREA.
Courts are expected to weigh in later this year on the issue
in both cases. If they side with the banks, it could limit a key
Justice Department tool promoted as a way to bring big civil
cases against misconduct that fueled the 2007-2009 crisis.
FIRREA, or the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and
Enforcement Act, is a federal civil fraud statute passed in the
wake of the 1980s savings-and-loan scandals. It covers fraud
affecting federally in s ured financial institutions.
While it has only appeared in a few dozen cases, its low
burden of proof, broad investigative powers and long statute of
limitations encouraged the Justice Department to dust it off for
potential cases, especially after criminal inquiries failed to
yield major prosecutions.
The DOJ, led by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, has
used the statute in big bank cases in the past year, including
against Citigroup, Bank of New York Mellon, and in
the $25 billion settlement with five top banks that resolved
allegations of mortgage servicing abuses.
While those cases resulted in settlements, rulings in the
cases against Bank of America and Wells Fargo could lay out
clear markers of just what is covered by the law.
'WILDLY EXPANSIVE READING'
The U.S. in October sued Bank of America, accusing it of
violating FIRREA and other laws when it caused taxpayers more
than $1 billion in losses by selling thousands of toxic mortgage
loans to the government-sponsored Fannie and
Freddie.
When Bank of America filed a motion to dismiss the case in
late December, it said the government was turning the law on its
head.
The alleged fraud was directed at Fannie and Freddie, which
are not themselves federally insured financial institutions, the
bank said.
The DOJ's allegations instead hung on other federally
insured institutions that were preferred Fannie and Freddie
stockholders who suffered losses as a result of the loans. "This
interpretation ... is limitless and absurd," the bank said.
"This is a wildly expansive reading...(the law) was not
intended to increase civil penalties for all fraud that, through
intermediaries, might remotely touch a financial institution..."
it said.
Bank of America also said the Justice Department did not
describe a scheme to defraud, as the statute requires, but only
that Countrywide violated contracts with Fannie and Freddie.
Oral arguments on the motion are scheduled for April 18.
'AFFECT YOURSELF'
In seeking to defeat an October lawsuit that alleges more
than 10 years of misconduct related to government-insured loans,
Wells Fargo too attacked the Justice Department's theories under
FIRREA.
The original complaint did not specifically identify a
federally insured financial institution, the bank said in its
Wednesday filing.
"The United States has now tried to cure this defect by
alleging that Wells Fargo is the 'federally insured financial
institution' that was 'affect ' by Wells Fargo's own alleged
violations...No court has accepted this 'affect yourself' theory
of liability, and it is wrong."
The DOJ built its case against Wells Fargo in part through
information gleaned from four FIRREA subpoenas, according to
court documents. The law allows civil prosecutors to obtain
information prior to filing a lawsuit, which most civil laws
don't allow.
The bank also argued it was already absolved of much of the
liability through an earlier $25 billion, multi-bank deal.
The government has until Feb. 13 to respond to Wells Fargo's
motion.