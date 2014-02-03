DOJ probes finance firms' dealings with Libya - WSJ

Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating banks, private equity firms and hedge funds that
may have violated anti-bribery laws in their dealings with
Libya's government-run investment fund, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Federal investigators are examining Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Societe Generale, private equity firm
Blackstone Group and hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group LLC, the Journal said.
The DOJ is investigating investment deals made around the
time of the financial crisis and afterward and whether the firms
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the paper said.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) invested up to $1
billion in funds run by all the firms under scrutiny except
Blackstone, according to a 2010 audit of the sovereign wealth
fund by KPMG, the Journal said. ()
Investigators are also probing a group of middlemen, known
as "fixers", operating in the Middle East, London and elsewhere,
to look at their roles in arranging deals between financial
firms and Libyan officials, the Journal said.
The DOJ, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan could not
be immediately reached for comments by Reuters outside of
regular U.S. business hours.
Last month, LIA filed a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs in
London's High Court, seeking to cancel a series of equity
derivatives trades between January and April 2008 and the
repayment of premiums paid to the investment bank for its
services.