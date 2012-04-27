U.S. adds muscle to financial fraud investigations

* Obama called for task force in January address
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, April 27 An Obama administration
task force probing misconduct that fueled the financial crisis
is increasing its ranks, adding five financial analysts and 10
new federal prosecutors spread across the country, according to
a senior Justice Department official.
The increased staffing reflects a new push by the
administration to aggressively pursue cases against firms and
individuals who contributed to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
especially ahead of the November election.
The U.S. Justice Department has so far brought few cases
against high-profile targets since the crash.
The department closed criminal investigations without
bringing charges against firms whose names are closely tied to
the 2008 crash, including AIG and Countrywide.
Individual Wall Street players have largely escaped
prosecution, after the Justice Department lost its first
criminal case against two former Bear Stearns hedge fund
managers in 2009.
U.S. enforcement authorities have asked for patience, saying
financial crisis cases are complex and though the behavior may
look bad, it doesn't always amount to outright fraud.
The task force formed earlier this year represents a more
coordinated effort than prior investigations, the Justice
Department official said in an interview on Thursday.
Prosecutors are reviewing documents for both federal and state
law violations.
In addition to the 50 positions the department previously
announced, the DOJ is hiring 10 new assistant U.S. attorneys in
districts that include Massachusetts and Colorado, according to
job listings on the agency's website.
The department is also hiring five financial analysts and
auditors to help understand and identify evidence, the official,
who declined to be named, said.
It is also focused on civil laws, including a little-used
federal statute called FIRREA, which may make such cases easier
to bring.
President Barack Obama announced the creation of the task
force during his State of the Union address in January. He said
it would "help turn the page on an era of recklessness that hurt
so many Americans."
Questions remain whether the cases that come out of these
investigations involve lower-ranking people or whether they are
able to bring larger, systematic cases.
The task force to date has received around two terabytes of
data from at least 16 subpoenas sent to financial firms, and is
interviewing witnesses, the official said.
For comparison, the Library of Congress web archive, which
archives websites, collects around 5 terabytes per month.
According to one of the job postings, the department is
looking for attorneys to help investigate "and pursue those
responsible for misconduct in the packaging, selling, and
valuing of residential mortgage-backed securities and similar
financial instruments."
In another sign the department is looking to pursue these
cases through courtroom litigation, it said it is looking for
someone who can "handle matters in court persuasively on behalf
of the United States."