UPDATE 1-Dolby signs pact with Microsoft; results beat Street

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Signs pact for use of Dolby products in Windows 8
* Dolby's Q2 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.75
* Q2 rev $260.3 mln vs est $253.5 mln
* Sees FY EPS $2.38-$2.62 vs est $2.57
* Shares up 19 pct after market
May 3 Audio technology licensor Dolby Labs Inc signed an agreement with Microsoft for the use of its products in Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.
Dolby's shares jumped 19 percent to $44.60 in aftermarket trade. The stock closed at $37.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Microsoft will include Dolby Digital Plus 5.1-channel decoding and two-channel encoding in Windows 8 and original equipment manufacturers will pay a base royalty rate to Dolby for using its products, the company said in a statement.
However, Dolby does not expect this agreement to affect its fiscal 2012 outlook as Windows 8 is not expected to ship until Dolby's fiscal 2013.
Dolby raised its full-year earnings outlook to $2.38 to $2.62 per share from its earlier view of $2.31 to $2.61 per share. It, however, trimmed its full-year revenue expectations to between $910 million and $960 million from $910 million and $970 million.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.57 per share, on revenue of $942.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $88.1 million, or 81 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 72 cents per share, a year ago.
Licensing revenue grew 5 percent in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to $260.3 million.
Analysts expected second-quarter adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $253.5 million.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS