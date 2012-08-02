UPDATE 2-Dolby sees weak FY sales on low demand from DVD, Blu-Ray makers

* Q3 adj earnings per share $0.57 vs est $0.51

* Q3 rev down 5 pct to $207.9 mln vs est $217.8 mln

* Sees full-year rev of $900 mln-$920 mln vs est $944 mln

* Shares fall as much as 13 pct in after-market trade

Aug 2 Dolby Labs Inc forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street analysts' expectations as it sees weak demand for its audio technology from makers of DVD and Blu-Ray players.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 12 percent in the last year, fell as much as 13 percent to $31.00 after the bell. They closed at $35.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dolby's full-year revenue forecast range of $900 million to $920 million was below analysts' expectations of $944 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Softness in the consumer electronics segment was the primary reason for the audio technology licensor's weak outlook, Avondale Partners analyst John Bright said.

Dolby's popular technology, Dolby Digital, is an audio encoder and decoder designed to deliver 5.1 channels of audio to many popular forms of entertainment including DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, cable, broadcast, satellite TV programming, PCs and video games.

The company, which counts Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Samsung Electronics as customers, said sales in the consumer electronics segment fell 19 percent in the third quarter on a decline in DVD and Blu-Ray demand.

It expects revenue in the segment to further decline in the rest of the year.

While lower demand for TVs, DVD and Blue-Ray players has hit Dolby's revenue, analyst Bright said he was positive about the company's performance next year, citing smartphone growth and demand for other streaming devices.

Dolby currently gets most of its revenue from the inclusion of its technologies in the optical disc platform.

The company expects the online medium to ultimately replace optical discs as a preferred delivery platform, and is focusing on extending its technologies to online and mobile content.

THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE MISSES

Net income for the third quarter fell to $51.5 million, or 48 cents per share, from $61.7 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dolby, which got the rights to rename Kodak Theatre -- home of the Academy Awards -- as Dolby Theatre, earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue at the company fell 5 percent to $207.9 million.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share and revenue of $217.8 million.

Revenue from the company's licensing business -- which accounted for 83 percent of total revenue last year -- fell about 2 percent to $178.4 million, due to lower shipments of 3D systems.

PC revenue for the third quarter declined 10 percent. Sales from products fell 22 percent to $22.1 million, and that from services fell 17 percent to $7.3 million.

Dolby's revenue in the personal computers market comes from the inclusion of its technologies in Microsoft Corp's operating systems -- the most commonly used OS.

It signed an agreement with Microsoft in May for the use of its products in the new Windows 8 operating system.

In 2011, Microsoft represented 13 percent of the company's total revenue.