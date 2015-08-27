UPDATE 3-Dole CEO liable for $148 mln over unfair buyout-Del. judge

(Adds comments, details from decision)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 27 The billionaire chief executive of Dole
Food Co and his top lieutenant must pay $148.2 million of
damages to shareholders they shortchanged when the produce
company went private in 2013, a Delaware judge ruled on
Thursday.
In a decision that may cast a pall on management-led
buyouts, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster said Dole Chief Executive
David Murdock, 92, and former Chief Operating Officer C. Michael
Carter were liable for depressing the stock so that Murdock, who
owned 40 percent of Dole, could buy the rest at a lowball price.
The judge said the $1.2 billion buyout undervalued Dole by
17 percent, letting Murdock pay $13.50 per share rather than the
$16.24 that Dole was worth.
Deutsche Bank AG, which advised Murdock on the
buyout, was cleared of liability because it did not knowingly
participate in wrongdoing. Murdock is worth $3.4 billion, Forbes
magazine said.
Thursday's award is among the largest in a class action
lawsuit alleging that a company sold itself for too low a price,
and highlights conflicts that managers wanting to buy their own
companies may face in wanting to keep costs down.
"It will make it harder to do management buyouts, and it
should be," said Charles Elson, a governance specialist at the
University of Delaware. "The inherent conflicts are almost
impossible to resolve. The ruling sends a signal that Delaware
courts will be suspicious of these sorts of transactions."
More than half of U.S. publicly-traded companies are
incorporated in Delaware, whose courts hear many valuation-based
challenges to takeover bids.
JUDGE FINDS FRAUD
Shareholders accused Murdock and Carter of driving down
Dole's share price by downplaying the Westlake Village,
California-based company's ability to boost profit by cutting
costs and buying farms, and canceling a stock buyback.
In his 106-page decision, Laster saw Carter as the main
engineer of the scheme, calling him Murdock's "right-hand man"
and saying Carter "actually engaged" in fraud.
"Although facially large, the award is conservative to what
the evidence could support," Laster wrote.
A nine-day trial was held in February. Several hedge funds
had asked Laster to appraise Dole's value, but the judge said
that issue may be moot.
Dole declined immediate comment on behalf of the itself,
Murdock and Carter. Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro
declined to comment.
Objecting shareholders had sought higher damages, but their
lawyer Stuart Grant called the decision a "decisive" victory.
"It wakes insiders and investment banks on their proper
roles in a management-led buyout, and shows that management
can't dictate the terms and the flow of information," Grant said
in an interview. "It shouldn't be a Wild West."
NOT A "CONFUSED OLD MAN"
A high school dropout who made much of his fortune in real
estate, Murdock was Dole's chief executive from 1985 to 2007,
and again starting in 2013.
He had taken Dole private in 2003 and sold 60 percent in a
2009 initial public offering, in part to pay down debt as the
U.S. economy struggled.
Murdock said he hoped through the latest buyout to combine
Dole with his North Carolina research center, which seeks to
unlock secrets of health and longevity.
But shareholders called the move a power play. Laster
appeared to agree, calling Murdock "an old-school,
my-way-or-the-highway controller, fixated on his authority and
the power and privileges that came with it."
The judge said Murdock hurt himself during trial testimony,
where defense counsel portrayed him as both a "confused old man"
and a disengaged CEO.
"By dint of his prodigious wealth and power, he has grown
accustomed to deference and fallen into the habit of
characterizing events however he wants," Laster wrote.
"That habit serves a witness poorly when he faces a skilled
cross-examiner who has contrary documents and testimony," he
added.
The cases are In re: Dole Food Co Inc Stockholder Litigation
and In re: Appraisal of Dole Food Co Inc, Delaware Chancery
Court, Nos. 8703, 9079.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Christian Plumb)