Dole's CEO heads to court to defend fairness of 2013 buyout

WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 20 Pineapple king David
Murdock heads to a Delaware court on Monday to defend his 2013
buyout of Dole Food Co Inc against shareholders who
claim they were short-changed and want more cash.
Shareholders allege that Murdock, 91, drove down the value
of Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer,
through dealings that allowed him to buy the 60 percent of the
company he did not own for $13.50 a share, or about $1.6
billion.
Shareholders have taken aim at Murdock and Deutsche Bank
, which provided financing and is alleged to have
aided Murdock's scheme.
Murdock's lawyers said in court papers he overpaid for Dole
stock, and ran a fair and thorough sale process.
The union pension funds that brought the Delaware case
focused on the cozy relationship between Murdock and Deutsche
Bank, which are alleged to have carried out his plan in a bid
for financing fees.
The bank financed Murdock's previous management buyout of
Dole in 2003 and acted as an underwriter when he took the
company public in 2009.
Murdock, a self-made billionaire, is expected to testify on
Monday about his relations with the special committee of Dole's
board that was meant to negotiate for shareholders.
"There is evidence that Murdock had previously threatened
and taken punitive action against directors who did not accede
to his wishes," wrote Travis Laster, the judge hearing the case,
in a Feb. 5 order which sent the dispute to the nine-day trial.
Laster of the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Dole was
incorporated, has earned a reputation for his tough line with
conflicted advisers and bankers in the sales of the ambulance
operator Rural/Metro and Del Monte Foods Co. Shareholders in
both cases ended up recovering around $90 million, in part by
showing bankers rigged the sale process to secure financing
fees.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment and Dole did not respond
to a request for comment.
The Dole trial will determine the outcome of two different
lawsuits.
One is a class action on behalf of all former Dole
shareholders, which turns in part on whether the sale process
was fair.
Separately, several hedge funds have brought an appraisal
action in which they asked Laster to determine a fair price for
their Dole stock, regardless of the process.
The cases are In re Dole Food Co Inc Stockholder Litigation
and In re Appraisal of Dole Food Co Inc, Delaware Court of
Chancery, Nos. 8703 and 9079
