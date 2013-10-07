RLPC: Dole Food sets Wednesday launch for $675M LBO loan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 Vegetable and fruit producer
Dole Food Co Inc is launching a $675 million,
seven-year term loan B Wednesday to back Dole's buyout by
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David H. Murdock, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC. The new loan will launch at a 1 p.m.
EST lunch meeting in New York City.
The new TLB is expected to be covenant-lite, and will carry
101 soft call protection.
Deutsche Bank is lead left arranger, with Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and The Bank of Nova Scotia to the right.
On August 12, Dole announced an agreement where Murdock,
through his affiliates, will purchase all outstanding stock of
Dole he does not currently own for $13.50 per share, valuing the
company at approximately $1.6 billion.
Dole received financing commitments for the $675 million
Term Loan B, a $150 million, five-year asset-based lending
revolver, and a $325 million senior unsecured bridge loan to
back the LBO, according to an August SEC filing.
The filing outlined a $200 million common equity financing
commitment from Murdock. The transaction is expected to close
during the fourth quarter of 2013.