Itochu to buy two Dole Food businesses for about $1.7 bln - Nikkei

Sept 13 Itochu Corp is set to buy Dole Food Co Inc's global canned-fruit and juice-beverage processing operations, as well as its Asian fruit and vegetable business for an estimated $1.7 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese trading house and Dole Food aim to reach an agreement this month, targeting the buyout's completion during the current fiscal year, the paper said.

Dole Food was not immediately available for comment.