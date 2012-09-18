Japan's Itochu to buy Dole Food businesses for $1.7 bln

Sept 17 Struggling Dole Food Company Inc
has agreed to sell its worldwide packaged foods and
Asia fresh produce businesses to Japanese trading house Itochu
Corp for $1.7 billion in cash.
Dole, which has been hit by volatile demand and low prices
for bananas, its biggest-selling product, plans to realign and
streamline its global personnel and corporate structure in line
with its remaining fresh produce businesses.
Cash proceeds from the deal will be used by Dole to reduce
debt, to pay deal-related expenses, and for restructuring and
other corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.
According to the terms of the deal, Itochu will have
exclusive rights to the DOLE trademark on packaged food products
worldwide and on fresh produce in Asia, Australia and New
Zealand.
Reuters reported last week that the world's largest fruit
and vegetable company was in advanced talks to sell its
businesses to Itochu.
Dole, which distributes produce and fresh fruit worldwide,
began exploring strategic options in May and said in July it was
in talks to sell or spin off its packaged foods business and was
considering a deal in Asia.
Dole expects to implement restructuring measures by the end
of fiscal 2013 and the steps are expected to result in $50
million in costs savings annually for the company.
Dole shares closed at $13.70 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.