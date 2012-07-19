UPDATE 1-Dole considers sale or spinoff for packaged foods business

* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs est $0.72
* In talks with parties interested in select businesses
July 19 Fruit and vegetable distributor Dole
Food Co Inc, which is currently exploring strategic
options for some of its segments, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it is considering
a sale or spinoff of its worldwide packaged foods business.
The company, which has hired Deutsche Bank Securities Inc
and Wells Fargo Securities LLC to assist its strategic review,
said it is in talks with third parties who have expressed
interest in select businesses.
The company, which is considering spinning off its packaged
foods segment to its current stockholders, said in May it may
consider a full or partial separation for one or more of its
businesses through a spinoff or other capital markets
transaction.
Net income fell to $65.5 million, or 74 cents per share, in
the second-quarter from $83.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share from
continuing operations.
Revenue for the quarter fell 10 percent to $1.71 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 72 cents on
revenue of $1.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dole Foods shares closed at $8.83 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.