Dollar General to hire 10,000 employees in expansion push

Sept 15 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General
Corp said it plans to hire 10,000 employees by
mid-October, boosting its headcount by nearly 9 pct to support
its expansion efforts as it looks to protect its turf amid
fierce competition.
The company said on Thursday it would hire full-time and
part-time employees, including for permanent sales floor
positions such as store managers, lead sales associates and
store associates.
The news comes two weeks after bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores
Inc said it would cut 7,000 back-office jobs to focus
more of its resources on the sales floor.
Dollar stores operators such as Dollar General and bigger
rival Dollar Tree Inc are locked in an intense battle
against each other as well as big-box retailers such as Wal-Mart
to win over shoppers.
Dollar stores have eaten into the market shares of their
big-box rivals in recent years, helped by aggressive expansion,
improving product assortment and low prices.
Dollar General operates more than 13,000 stores in the
United States and has laid out plans to open 900 stores this
year and about 1,000 more in 2017.
The retailer had about 113,400 full-time and part-time
employees as of Feb. 26. It has hired 42,000 employees since
2008, or an average of about 5,200 each year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)