Dollar General posts surprise drop in comparable sales

Dec 1 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp
reported a surprise drop in third-quarter comparable
sales, largely due to lower grocery prices and a reduction of
food stamp coverage in several U.S. states.
The company's shares were down 4.3 percent at $74 in light
premarket trading on Thursday.
Sales at Dollar General stores open at least 13 months fell
0.1 percent, compared with the 0.8 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income fell to $235.3 million, or 84 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $253.3
million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)