Unilever buys razor-maker Dollar Shave Club

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 19 Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker Dollar Shave Club in a deal that would expand the consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday evening.
Unilever approached Dollar Shave Club for the deal and is paying $1 billion in cash for the Venice, California-based company, business magazine Fortune reported, citing sources. for.tn/2a7Bby4
Unilever and Dollar Shave Club were not available to confirm the report outside regular market hours.
Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dublin will continue to be the chief executive of the company after the deal that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2016.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of personal care products such as Axe, Dove, and Pond's, is one of the biggest companies in its sector worldwide and competes with other giants like Procter & Gamble Co and Colgate-Palmolive Co.
In December, P&G-owned razor brand Gillette filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Dollar Shave. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.