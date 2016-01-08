Dollar Tree says Family Dollar CEO Howard Levine to leave company

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said Howard Levine, the chief executive of Family Dollar, will leave the company effective Jan. 15.
Dollar Tree said Gary Philbin, who was named Family Dollar's president and chief operating officer in July, will lead Family Dollar.
Dollar Tree became the No.1 discount store chain in the United States after it bought Family Dollar Stores Inc for $9.2 billion in July. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: