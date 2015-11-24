Dollar Tree quarterly profit drops 38.4 pct

Nov 24 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported a 38.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by expenses related to the integration of its Family Dollar acquisition.

The company's net income fell to $81.9 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $133 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales more than doubled to $4.95 billion from $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)