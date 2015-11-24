Dollar Tree quarterly profit drops 38.4 pct

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
Nov 24 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported a 38.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by expenses related to the integration of its Family Dollar acquisition.
The company's net income fell to $81.9 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $133 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales more than doubled to $4.95 billion from $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share