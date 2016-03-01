Discount chain Dollar Tree's sales rise less than expected

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported lower-than-estimated quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
The company's net income was $229 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with $206.6 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.37 billion from $2.48 billion, boosted by its acquisition of Family Dollar Stores last year, but missed the $5.41 billion analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.