Discount retailer Dollar Tree sales rise 48.3 pct

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported a 48.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped mainly by its acquisition of Family Dollar.
Dollar Tree posted a net loss of $98 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, mainly due to costs related to the Family Dollar deal.
The company posted a profit of $121.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $3.01 billion from $2.03 billion, while same-store sales rose 2.7 percent on a constant currency basis. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance