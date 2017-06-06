CORRECTED-Dollar Tree sues Dollar Express, alleges funds siphoned

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 4 to show lawsuit was
filed June 1 and unsealed on Tuesday)
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar
Tree Inc has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Express
which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller
company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to
pay for $50 million in goods and services.
Dollar Express was formed in 2015 when Sycamore Partners II
LP bought some 330 stores in 35 states from Family Dollar and
Dollar Tree. The two companies were required to sell the stores
in order to win antitrust approval for a merger.
In a complaint filed in Delaware's Chancery Court, Dollar
Tree accused Sycamore of siphoning tens of millions of dollars
from Dollar Express, failing to pay for at least $50 million in
goods and services provided to Dollar Express during a
transition period and failing to rebrand Family Dollar stores as
Dollar Express.
Dollar Express has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Tree,
saying that the larger chain drove Dollar Express out of
business by opening new shops near the new chain and putting
underqualified and inattentive store managers in divested
stores, among other actions.
With Dollar Express' failure, the stores are being purchased
by Dollar General Corp, with the transfer expected
this month.
Dollar Express and Sycamore Partners said in a statement
that they believe the allegations in the Dollar Tree lawsuit
were "without merit."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)