Dollar Tree's same-store sales beat estimates

May 26 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales as more customers spent more on average in its stores.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3 percent in constant currency, beating the 2.1 percent growth expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $232.7 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $69.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier, partly helped by its acquisition of larger rival Family Dollar Stores last July. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)