2017年 3月 1日

Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct

March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.

Net income rose to $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $229 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $5.64 billion from $5.37 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
