Dollar Tree profit falls 13.8 pct on impairment charge

May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest
U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop
in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
The company's net income fell to $200.5 million, or 85 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $232.7
million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded an impairment charge of $50.9
million due to non-payment by Dollar Express for stores bought
from Dollar Tree.
The prior year quarter also included a one-time tax rate
benefit of 9 cents per share related to state tax planning, the
company said on Thursday.
However, net sales rose 4 percent to $5.29 billion.
