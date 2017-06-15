Dollar Tree's plans to expand in Canada seen as risky

| June 15
June 15 Dollar Tree Inc's plan to more
than quadruple its store count in Canada, as it fights rising
competition and slowing sales growth back home, is fraught with
risks and will pit it against a formidable rival - market leader
Dollarama.
Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, which operates 226
stores in Canada, said in March it planned to open 1,000 stores
in Canada over time.
The company is the leading dollar-store operator in the
United States, having bought larger rival Family Dollar in 2015.
But it is facing growing competition from big-box rival Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and upstarts such as Aldi, which have
aggressively cut prices and now sell products such as eggs and
milk at near dollar-store prices.
Revenue growth at Dollar Tree has stagnated in the past
three quarters since incorporating Family Dollar in its results,
with growth ranging from 1 percent to 5 percent. Dollar Tree has
nearly 14,500 stores in the United States.
In contrast, sales at Dollarama Inc, which owns
1,095 stores in Canada - from Halifax in the east to Vancouver
in the west - have grown at a clip of at least 10 percent in the
same period. It plans to grow to 1,700 stores over the next
decade.
Dollarama has been in business for a quarter of a century,
runs an efficient supply chain and its stores have attractive
layouts and an established customer base, analysts said.
"Dollarama operates a unique position in the market, largely
thanks to geographic reach, the fact that it moved away from C$1
pricing several years ago, and the fact that it is a well-run
organization," said Amanda Bourlier, senior research analyst at
Euromonitor International.
Dollarama had an 18 percent share of the $10.47 billion
discount retail market in Canada last year. Dollar Tree, which
had a 28.1 percent share of the $57.92 billion U.S. market, had
a 2.2 percent market share in Canada, according to Euromonitor.
Dollar Tree has said revenue from stores in Canada is not
material.
Dollarama is not the only hurdle Dollar Tree will face in
Canada. Operating in the country, for instance, is a challenge
in itself.
The sparsely populated country has a handful of big cities
and establishing a supply chain that works seamlessly over large
distances is costly, as Target Corp found out when it
set up shop in Canada.
The U.S. retailer exited the market in 2015 after less than
two years of operation and incurred a $5.4 billion charge.
"It looks like an enormous opportunity, but there's a much
lower ceiling for growth in Canada," said Neil Saunders,
managing director of retail at GlobalData.
For dollar stores, which operate on razor-thin margins, the
risks are greater than for other retailers.
THE RIGHT PRICE
Dollar Tree, however, is confident that its plan will work
because it has successfully dealt with similar challenges
before.
"I don't know that they become bigger factors or challenges
by adding more stores. We've done that in the U.S. and we can do
that in Canada as well," Dollar Tree spokesman Randy Guiler told
Reuters.
Analysts said Dollar Tree could make it work by sticking to
its lower price points and targeting a slightly different
demographic.
The company, which entered Canada in 2010 through its
acquisition of Dollar Giant's 86 stores, sells goods for C$1.25
or less. Dollarama sells products for less than C$4.00.
Dollar Tree might be attractive to extremely price-sensitive
customers who want to buy everything for around $1, a market
Dollarama is no longer focusing on, said Antony Karabus, CEO of
retail consultancy firm HRC Retail Advisory.
($1 = 1.3446 Canadian dollars)
