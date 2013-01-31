US dollar touches fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen

NEW YORK Jan 31 The U.S. dollar spurted to a
fresh 2-1/2 year high on Thursday, reaching 91.41 yen in a move
that extended its declines on expectations of further easing of
monetary policy.
In midday New York trade, the dollar traded up roughly 0.30
percent against the yen, beating just slightly the previous high
of 91.40 set on Wednesday.
The dollar has rallied 12 percent versus the yen since
mid-November.
A Bank of Japan deputy governor earlier on Thursday flagged
the strongest signal yet that it will boldly implement more
stimulus if needed to achieve the bank's new 2 percent inflation
target.