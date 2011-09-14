UPDATE 1-New stores boost Dollarama Q2 profit

(Follows alerts)
Sept 14 Dollarama Inc , Canada's largest
operator of dollar stores, reported a 79 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, helped by sales from the new stores it
opened in the past one year.
For the second quarter, net income rose to C$37.6 million
($37.8 million), or 50 Canadian cents a share, from C$21.0
million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which has more than 600
locations across Canada, rose 13 percent to C$387.5
million.
Shares of Montreal-based Dollarama, which hit lifetime high
of C$34.45 on Wednesday, closed at C$34.27 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabrty)