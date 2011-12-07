UPDATE 2-Dollarama Q3 profit beats as sales rise

* Q3 EPS C$0.55 vs est EPS C$0.53
* Q3 sales up 12.5 pct to C$400.3 mln
* Same-store sales up 5.1 pct from last yr
Dec 7 Dollarama Inc, Canada's
largest operator of dollar stores, reported a market-beating
third-quarter profit, helped mainly by sales from its new
stores.
Dollarama, which went public in 2009, is growing quickly as
bargain-hunting Canadians who flocked to its stores during the
economic downturn, stayed on after the economy recovered.
Net income rose 33.5 percent to C$41.8 million, or 55
Canadian cents per share.
The company, which has more than 600 stores across Canada,
saw sales rising 12.5 percent to C$400.3 million on
contributions from the 51 new stores opened since October 2010.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 53 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollarama, whose investors include Bain Capital, said sales
at stores open for at least a year, a key indicator for
retailers, rose 5.1 percent.
Shares of Montreal-based Dollarama, which have gained 20
percent in value over the past three months, closed at C$40.32
on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.