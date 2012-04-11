UPDATE 3-Dollarama sales, profit jump; shares rise

* Q4 EPS C$0.84 vs est C$0.69
* Q4 sales rises 15 pct as chain adds more stores
* Same-store sales climb 7.9 pct
* Warm weather, higher priced items burnish results
* Shares rise more than 7 pct in Toronto
April 11 Dollarama Inc posted a surge
in quarterly profit on Wednesday as warmer-than-usual weather
during the holiday season and a drive to sell more expensive
merchandise helped the Canadian dollar-store chain beat analyst
expectations.
Shares of the Montreal-based company rose more than 7
percent after it showed solid sales growth in the quarter ended
Jan. 29 and boosted its dividend by 22 percent.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
rose 7.9 percent, while about half of total sales came from
items priced above a dollar, compared with 42 percent last year.
The increase is part of a strategy to introduce more
products at higher price points, Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Gonthier said during a conference call. Dollarama was
still expanding its chain's selection of items priced at C$1.25,
C$1.50 and C$2, he said.
Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter rose to C$63.6
million ($63.43 million), or 84 Canadian cents per share, from
C$42.0 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 69
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 15 percent to a higher-than-expected C$468.7
million, thanks to the addition of a net 52 stores during the
fiscal year and growth at existing outlets.
Dollarama, which went public in 2009, has more than 700
locations across Canada, and opened 14 new stores during the
quarter.
Gross profit margin improved to 39.8 percent in the quarter,
from 38.2 percent a year ago.
Dollarama raised its quarterly dividend to 11 Canadian cents
per share, citing strong cash flow and earnings.
"The increase was in line with our expectations of a 20
percent increase," Barclays analyst Jim Durran wrote in note.
Dollarama shares rose 7.4 percent to C$51.95 on Wednesday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.