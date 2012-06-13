版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 19:47 BJT

Dollarama reports earnings rise, share buyback

TORONTO, June 13 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by improvement in sales and operating margins, and announced a plan to buy back some of its shares.

Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29 rose to C$42.58 million ($41.37 million), or 5 6 Canadian cents a share, from C$3 0.42 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year ago.

