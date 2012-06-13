CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dollarama reports earnings rise, share buyback

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
(Corrects sales rise to nearly 15 pct)
* Q1 EPS C$0.56 versus C$0.40 a year ago
* Q1 sales up nearly 15 pct, same-store sales up 8.1 pct
TORONTO, June 13 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by stronger sales and operating margins, and announced a plan to buy back some of its shares.
Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29 rose to C$42.58 million ($41.37 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, from C$30.42 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Overall sales rose nearly 15 percent, while sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 8 .1 percent, ve rsus 3.4 percent a year ago.
Gross profit margin climbed to 36.3 percent in the quarter, from 3 5.7 p ercent a year ago.
The retailer outlined plans to buy back up to 2.58 million shares, or 3.5 percent of its outstanding shares, in a move to boost its share price. The buyback program is set to begin June 15 and remain in effect for a year.
Dollarama, which currently sells items up to C$2, also announced it will gradually introduce non-grocery items at the C$2.50 and C$3 price points starting in August. ($1 = $1.03 Canadian) (Reporting By Claire Sibonney)
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Feb 22 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter markets.
* Reports sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016