Dollarama profit jumps as sales rise

Sept 12 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 32 percent increase in second-quarter profit on higher sales and lower costs.

Net income rose to C$49.8 million ($51.2 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$37.7 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall sales rose 14 percent to C$441.0 million. Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 7.3 percent.