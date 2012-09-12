Dollarama profit jumps as sales rise

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 32 percent increase in second-quarter profit on higher sales and lower costs.
Net income rose to C$49.8 million ($51.2 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$37.7 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Overall sales rose 14 percent to C$441.0 million. Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 7.3 percent.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate