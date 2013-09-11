REFILE-Dollarama profit jumps 20 percent as sales rise

September 11 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit as new store openings contributed to sales.

Net income rose to C$59.8 million ($57.8 million), or 82 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 4 from C$49.8 million, or 66 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 16 percent to C$511.3 million while same-store sales rose 6.2 percent in the quarter.

The company opened 22 new stores in the quarter, bringing the total number to 828.