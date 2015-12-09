版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 20:38 BJT

Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 37 pct

Dec 9 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales and an increase in customer spending.

Net income rose to C$100.1 million ($73.81 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$73 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to C$664.5 million. ($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐